Miami Hurricanes High Octane Offense Starting To Gel With Saturday's Practice

Xavier Restrepo likes what he sees from Cameron Ward and the relationship with the receivers.

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) escapes from North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) after a catch in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
After the first practice, University of Miami quarterback Cameron Ward said the defense won round one. On Saturday, the tables turned.

The offense, led by Xavier Restrepo, outpaced the defense and made many big plays. They were fighting for 50-50 balls. Ward was sharp and so were his receivers.

"It's exactly how I expected. We're a super explosive offense." Restrepo said after practice. "We're going back and forth. We have short term memory. If we were whipping this defense everyday there would be a problem. We have a big year ahead of us."

Restrepo liked the enthusiasm and the effort that the players brought to practice, on both sides of the ball.

"Everyone is just running around the field. Guys are giving us really good looks," Restrepo said. "They give me great work every day. We get another day of work. That's what I call it, it's work. We don't have to come here, but we want to come here. That's everyone's mindset."

Tight end Cam McCormick agreed with Restrepo. He has seen a lot in his many years of college football. He said this is the pinnacle.

"The offense is all fired up," McCormick said. "We know how special we are. We are putting it all together now."

McCormick said the trust factor with Ward is what makes this team special.

"His ability to bring the guys together. When he says something, everyone listens," McCormick said. "He's a leader. He does a great job of just bringing guys together. It's all based on our trust for him."

Restrepo praised transfer Sam Brown and JoJo Trader for working hard and competing hard in practice.

"Sam, just like the other guys, they are all unique and bring something to the game," Restrepo said. "They come to work and give it their all. I can't wait to see them play this season."

Restrepo said he wants the team to look at him as the thermostat. As hot as he goes, he wants his teammates to keep up.

"I came out a little excited today," Restrepo said. "I wanted to be the thermometer and have everyone match me. I make sure I lead by example, set the tone and be that thermostat.

