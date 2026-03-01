No. 17 Miami Looks to Avoid Sweep Against No. 10 Florida: Live Updates

CORAL GABLES — No. 17 Miami (10-2) is fighting to show that it can still be a team that competes at the highest level, regardless of how the series against No. 10 Florida (11-1) has affected them.

They are down 0-2 and look to avoid a critcal sweep. The Gators have dominated over the past decade, losing the last five series and 11 of the last 12 dating back to 2015.

The Canes look to get one win to build some momentum heading into their preparation to play against some of the best teams in the ACC.

Pregame:

1st Inning:

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: