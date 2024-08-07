Miami Hurricanes Volleyball Announce First Scrimmage; First Alert, August 7, 2024
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - The school year is quickly upon us as the Miami Hurricanes Volleyball team has announced their first scrimmage game of the season.
The Hurricanes volleyball orange and green match will be held on August 13 at 6 p.m. ET at the Knight Sports Complex. The season starts on August 30 when the U faces off against Rutgers in the UNT Invitational.
Last season the Lady Hurricanes finished with an 18-12 record (10-8 ACC) and swept the series against top 15 ranked opponent Georgia Tech. This season will be a stepping stone as the team advanced to the NCAA Tournament making an appearnce in the second round before being defeated by powerhouse Wisconsin.
