Sara Byrne Selected to Play for GB&I in 2024 Curtis Cup: First Alert: August 2, 2024
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Recent University of Miami graduate Sara Byrne has been selected to compete in one of the most prestigious events in women’s amateur golf, the Curtis Cup, as announced jointly by the USGA and the R&A Thursday morning.
Byrne is the first Hurricane to make a Curtis Cup Team since 1988 when Tracy Kerdyk was selected to compete for Team USA. The Douglas, Ireland, native also made history at Miami as she is the first Hurricane to ever play for Team GB&I in the event.
Since its inception, Miami has had an athlete compete in the Curtis Cup on 10 different occasions — Judy Eller (1960), Roberta Albers (1968), Cynthia Hill (1970, 1974, 1976, 1978), Carolyn Hill (1978), Penny Hammel (1984), Tracy Kerdyk (1988) and Byrne (2024).
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Hurricane's Results
Canes' In The Olympics
- Women's Volleyball: Turkey defeated Dominican Republic 3-1 in sets.
Did you notice?
- University of Miami men’s tennis head coach Alex Santos announced Wednesday the hiring of Filip Vittek as assistant coach. Vittek joins the coaching staff after spending two years as a tennis coach and academy director at Add2Performance in Tampa, Fla. Before his time there, he worked as an assistant coach and hitting partner for ATP Tour professional Dominik Koepfer, who competed in four Grand Slams and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
- Sophomore Grace Lopez was named to the 2024 Preseason All-ACC Team, the conference announced Thursday morning. Following an incredible freshman season, Lopez claims the conference accolade after becoming an AVCA All-American.