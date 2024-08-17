Two More Weeks Until Kickoff; First Alert: August 17, 2024
14 days until Gainesville. Not the Florida Gators, just Gainesville.
Fall camp has been successful for the Hurricanes as they continue to grow as a team until kick-off on August 31st. Excitement and anticipation are being tempered but there is a feeling inside the building that this iteration of the Miami Hurricanes can be great.
It was always a three-year plan for Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff to have the Canes back on the map and an emphatic win against the Gators could put the entire country on notice. Keep in mind that Cristobal or the players have mentioned the team in Gainesville once because they know that first come camp then comes warmups.
Camp continues to be the focus for the Hurricanes and with school starting within the next week, more faces will only increase the anticipation further.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled