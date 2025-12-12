Dodgers’ Edwin Díaz Says He's Happy to Be With ‘Winning Organization’ After Seven Years With Mets
As the MLB offseason heats up, some big names are on the move as teams across the league push to improve in pursuit of a World Series win in 2026.
While the Dodgers are now the two-time reigning champions, they were not going to spend the offseason simply shining their trophies. One big splash they’ve already made is the acquisition of closer Edwin Díaz, who was signed to a three-year deal worth $69 million earlier this week.
Díaz had spent the previous seven seasons in the majors with the Mets, and established himself as one of the best closers in the league playing in New York. Last year, he appeared in 62 games, recording 28 saves with a 1.63 ERA.
On Friday, Díaz was officially introduced as a member of the Dodgers organization, and while he thanked the Mets and their fans for all of their support over the years, one telling comment from his press conference made clear why he’s excited to have made the jump to Los Angeles.
"It wasn't easy. I spent 7 years in New York. They treat me really good, they treat me great,” Díaz said. “I chose the Dodgers because they're a winning organization. I'm looking to win. And I think they have everything to win. Picking the Dodgers was pretty easy.”
Calling the Dodgers a winning organization is an understatement. Los Angeles are on a current run of back-to-back titles and have made clear that they are willing to spend whatever it takes to keep bringing home championships.
That said, it can’t feel good for Mets fans to hear that while Díaz had a tough time deciding to leave, when it was time to decide where to go, the choice was easy—get to a winner.
While the Mets have not shied away from spending either, most notably signing Juan Soto to a mega-deal last offseason, this year’s offseason has had a much different energy, with New York losing two staples of the organization—Díaz and Pete Alonso—to free agency already.