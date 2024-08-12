Weekend NFL Preseason Action From Former Hurricanes; First Alert: August 12, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Miami Hurricanes athletics, including complete TV listings.
The NFL Preseason is underway and some Hurricane football alumni have taken to the stage and shown flashes of greatness. Lenard Taylor III was one of those players to flash.
Now playing for the New York Jets, the defensive takled had a let game sack that some people started to compare him to hall of famer Arron Donald.
Kamren Kinchens also play against the Cowboys after being drafted in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams. Rams Head Coach Sean Mcvay had high praises of him during the game specifically calling him a "smart, conscientious guy" and loves working with him.
Today's Schedule
No games scheduled
Hurricane's Results
No games scheduled
Did you notice?
The Miami Hurricanes Women's basketball team landed a four-star commit over the weekend in Camille Williams.
