Preseason Scouting Report for Carson Beck: Decision-making and Turnovers are concerning
While Carson Beck has solid physical attributes with good size and a strong arm, his inconsistency and failure to avoid turnovers were frustrating at this point in his college career.
At 6'4" and 220 pounds, Beck's size and frame allow him to stand tall in the pocket with ease. He is highly aware of traffic and is nimble enough to find open space. Unfortunately, he's not the most athletic or fast quarterback, and that gets him into trouble.
He has pretty good arm strength and can confidently throw the deep ball if his feet are set. He can put good touch on layered throws. Unfortunately, decision-making, anticipation, and accuracy hold him back.
Beck processes what's happening like an NFL quarterback. Unfortunately, he's often a hair late throwing the ball. Often, his throws are contested due to hesitation. His anticipation is currently average, though that can be improved.
Beck is mostly accurate at all levels when in rhythm. Unfortunately, his accuracy drops when he isn't set or is on the move. His performance peaks when throwing to short and intermediate areas. Unfortunately, without a solid base, his ball placement gets loose. He makes poor decisions outside the pocket, often throwing into tight windows recklessly.
Beck's decision-making is the worst part of his game. He had 12 interceptions in 13 games last year, but easily could've been more. Miami must hope for improvement because there are too many bad decisions to put your faith in him.
SeasonTeamConfClassPosGCmpAttCmp%YdsTDTD%IntInt%Y/AAY/AY/CY/GRateAwards
2020*
Georgia SEC FR QB 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.0
2021*
Georgia SEC FR QB 4 10 23 43.5 176 2 8.7 2 8.7 7.7 5.48 17.6 44.0 119.1
2022*
Georgia SEC SO QB 7 26 35 74.3 310 4 11.4 0 0.0 8.9 11.14 11.9 44.3 186.4
2023*
Georgia SEC JR QB 14 302 417 72.4 3941 24 5.8 6 1.4 9.5 9.95 13.0 281.5 167.9
Georgia SEC SR QB 13 290 448 64.7 3485 28 6.3 12 2.7 7.8 7.82 12.0 268.1 145.3
Career
Beck is not a threat running the ball, but he'll take what the defense gives him.
Beck's arm strength and experience are NFL-caliber. Unfortunately, shaky accuracy, anticipation, and decision-making will hold him back. The question is: How much can he improve after five years? One thing is for sure: Miami needs him to become the best version of himself if they're going to reach the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff.