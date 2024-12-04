Another Defensive Standout Signs With the Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes officially locked in another talented prospect from the 2025 recruiting class as the early signing period opened up this week for football.
Newton has been a monster during his three years of high school He has 152 tackles., 45.0 tackles for loss, 27.0 sacks, 16.0 quarterback hurries, 2.0 passes defended, 3.0 fumble recoveries, and 5.0 forced fumbles and he still has another season to play.
One of the main reasons for the commitment flip is to work with Hall of Famer Jason Taylor on the defensive line. Developing players is one of his specialties and is a draw for many recruits to come and work on their craft and improve their chances of being pros.
This commitment bolsters the growing defense the team has started to see over the past number of years. Year after year, there have been standout talents. come from the unknown because of the hard work and dedication that is put into the player's craft from a coaching perspective and players.
Newton has that drive to be excellent and his determination to be thrown into the fire with the Hurricanes will only aid to his goals. The Hurricanes get another gem out of the recruiting ranks as the 2025 class continues to grow with productive talent.
As of now, the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
