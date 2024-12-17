Extra Point: Three Transfer Portal Quarterbacks that Miami Could Go After
With the transfer portal window still being open and Cam Ward all but making it official that he'll be moving on to the NFL, the Miami Football offense is still in need of a signal caller for 2025, and there are still a few key names left on the board.
Who could the Hurricanes still grab to lead the offense next season?
1. John Mateer - Washington State
Former Washington State quarterback John Mateer is predicted by most experts to land at Oklahoma to fill the void left by Jackson Arnold leaving for Auburn. However, if the Hurricanes can make a late push for Mateer - a recruiting battle that they've already been a part of - he could have some success in the Hurricane offense in 2025. Mateer is rated as a four-star transfer by the On3 portal rankings.
2. Air Noland - Ohio State
Albeit a young prospect, Air Noland possesses all the physical qualities to cement himself as a high level quarterback at the power four level. Noland was a four star recruit coming out of high school, and the freshman gunslinger still carries that rating through the transfer window. Additionally, as he saw no playing time this season at Ohio State, Noland's NIL price tag could be significantly lower than Mateer's allowing Miami to go after some weapons elsewhere.
3. Malachi Nelson - Boise State
While he may not be the most popular pick, Malachi Nelson poses an interesting opportunity for Miami. The former five-star recruit has played second fiddle for the past two seasons - one at USC and one at Boise State - and is hunting for a starting role. The talent has always been there for Nelson, he just hasn't been able to put it together at his previous two stops. Who knows? Maybe a trip to South Beach is all he needs to get back on track. Again, his lack of playing experience could mean that Miami could get him at a bargain price tag in order to build weapons around him.
Only time will tell, but it's a safe bet that Miami's quarterback competition this Spring will draw a lot of eyes from across the country one way or another.