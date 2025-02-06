For the Third Consecutive Year, the Miami Hurricanes Ranks A Top The ACC In Recruiting
Make it an annual tradition because the Miami Hurricanes finished above the rest of the ACC in recruiting for the third year in a row.
Per 247Sports, the Hurricanes finished with the No. 13 class. However it marks the lowest mark the transition class in 2022 when the program finished No. 16.
In Mario Cristobal's third recruiting cycle leading his alma mater, he misses out on havinga top 10 class again but the top five class he had is about to explode this season.
Miami finished ahead of Florida State (No. 18), Georgia Tech (No. 21), Clemson (No. 26), SMU (No. 29), and Duke (No. 30) and were the only ACC program to sign double-digit blue-chip prospects.
Miami signed 13 four-star prospects, while Florida State, Clemson, and Georgia Tech had the next highest number with six, according to 247Sports.
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.
