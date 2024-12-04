Hurricanes Officially Sign 4-Star Safety Bryce Fitzgerald
Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes locked in another elite prospect for the 2025 class this week as the early signing period for football opened.
4-Star safety Bryce Fitzgerald officially signed with the Canes on Wednesday. He committed to Miami in August of this year.
Fitzgerald is a hometown prospect, hailing from Christopher Columbus High School right in the heart of Miami. 247Sports ranks him at the No. 20 safety in the nation and the No. 25 player in the state. He is a top-300 overall prospect nationally.
He held offers from over ten division one programs, including nearly all of Miami's in-state rivals, as well as fellow power 4 schools such as USC, LSU, Michigan and more.
Though he is listed and was recruited as a safety, Fitzgerald also lined up on offense at wide receiver for the Columbus Explorers, hauling in an impressive 23 receptions for 277 yards and four scores in two seasons.
On defense, the talented prospect compiled 30 total tackles, four pass deflections and seven interceptions in his junior and senior years.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
