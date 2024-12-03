All Hurricanes

Shannon Dawson Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

In his second season as the offensive coordinator, Dawson has led this offense to being ranked No. 1.

Sep 14, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson looks on from the sideline against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
niversity of Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson was selected as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, the National College Football Award Association announced Tuesday.

Dawson is one of 15 candidates for the prestigious award, honoring college football’s top assistant coach.

In his second year in Coral Gables, Dawson has dialed up the nation’s No. 1 offense.

The Hurricanes lead the country in scoring offense (44.2), total offense (538.3), yards per play (7.60), first downs (327) and third-down conversion percentage (56.5).

Dawson’s unit also sits second in passing offense (359.3) and passing efficiency (172.0).

Miami has recorded 50 points on 10 different occasions, which is the most of any school nationally.

Under Dawson’s mentorship, senior Cam Ward has cemented himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the FBS. Ward paces all signal callers in passing touchdowns (36) and total QBR (88.0). The Heisman Trophy hopeful also set new single-season Miami records in passing yards (4,123) and passing touchdowns.

The Hurricanes are the lone program to have five players with at least 30 catches and 500 receiving yards each.

Dawson’s offense has helped Miami (10-2) to its best regular season since 2017.

To see the full list of semifinalists for the 29th annual Broyles Award, click HERE.

