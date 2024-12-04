Hurricanes Sign Cornerback From 2025 Class
The Miami Hurricanes football program has landed one of its biggest commitments so far from the 2025 class in four-star cornerback Chris Ewald Jr. Ewald is ranked as the 169th prospect, 21st CB, and 24th player in Florida out of Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna.
Cornerback was one of the main concerns going into the season because of the lack of depth in the room. This also comes with the new secondary coach Chevis Jackson and co-defensive coordinators Lance Guidry and Derek Nicholson but this might not be the only recruit to be heading to the secondary of the Hurricanes.
As of now, Ewald stands at 6-0 but is on the lighter side at 165 pounds. That is nothing a bulking diet from the program can not fix, but there are still some question marks about his size. There are not any question marks about his playing ability.
His ability to blanket defenders on crossing routes, deep routes, and even in-zone coverage can't be taught. Because of the lack of weight, he has the speed to keep up with anyone, and he is one of the most technically sound corners in the Florida area in this class. He also helped Chaminade-Madonna Prep win a Florida 1M title.
As of now, the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
