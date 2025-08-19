Mario Cristobal Offers Special Scholarship to A Legacy Hurricane
Devin Hester is one of the greatest players to wear the orange and green. As a Miami Hurricane, he was a lightning bolt anytime he touched the ball.
Hester instant impact player for Miami in 2003, highlighting his skill as a special teams specialist. In 41 career punt returns, Hester went for 638 yards and four touchdowns. In kickoff returns, Hester accumulated 1,019 return yards over three years for two touchdowns.
Now, he looks to his son, Drayton, to carry on the Hurricanes' legacy that he built in Coral Gables, starting with his first D1 offer to play football with the Hurricanes.
Mario Cristobal works endlessly on the recruiting trails, but sometimes, moments are bigger than just getting the best players in the class. He shared a special moment with the legacy Hurricane this past weekend and offered a scholarship to the star player in the 2031 class.
“No. 1, congratulations on busting your butt and doing all the things that you’ve been doing at such a young age,” Cristobal said. “I know you guys have got a big game coming up but I wanted to call you myself and let you know, face to face, man to man, that we’re offering you a scholarship to Miami and we would love you to be a Miami Hurricane… You are that guy. I’m going to recruit you like an absolute madman and I want you to lead the class when it’s your time.”
Not only was this a special moment for the Hesters, but it also highlights what Cristobal has been building at Miami. It is a family culture for the Canes, and everyone who is a part of that tree is always welcome.
The Hurricanes already have their first target in the 2031 class. It shows how deep the Hurricanes are willing to look at some of the best young talent around the country. They have their eyes everywhere, and even with an easy choice for a scholarship offer, every single moment is always a highlight for this recruiting staff at UM.
Read More Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.