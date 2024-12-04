Max Buchanan Officially Signs with Miami
The 6'4, 295-pound Buchanan is the 238th-ranked player in the country and played left tackle for Seminole. For Miami, this is a huge accomplishment over FSU and Clemson who also had Buchanan as one of the top prospects they were searching for.
This is also Miami's third OL commit from the Central Florida area, and all have raw potential to grow into some of the best linemen in the country. The Hurricanes are starting to build the groundwork for a future team, focusing on the o-line first and then surrounding the team with talent that will commit in the future and come from the transfer portal.
Buchanan is ranked by 247Sports as a 4-Star prospect and is rated as the No. 37 player at his position in the country and the No. 66 overall player in the state of Florida.
As of now the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
Stay locked in to Miami on SI for all things Hurricanes, and check out the Miami Footballrecruiting tracker to keep up with the 2025 class and more.