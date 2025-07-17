Miami Basketball In Pursuit of Blue-Chip Center Marcus Ponder
The 2026 class is started to take shape for Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes basketball as a top target has listed the Canes in his top seven schools.
Top 75 recruit Marcis Ponder is down to seven schools according to On3's Joe Tipton: Miami, Indiana, Florida State, Providence, Illinois, Cincinnati, and Texas.
According to 247Sports, the Springfield, VA native is the No. 9 center in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state.
Quick Analysis
Ponder is a physical presence nearing 330 lbs. He isn't afraid of contact and often seeks it out. He can quickly recover and get key defensive stops with the early potential of being a pro shot blocker. He also cleans in the glass well and finishes inside 5 feet at an efficient rate. He is an inside player, so an outside shot has not developed, but he gets to the line and can knock a few down if needed.
This is not the only top-75 player that the Hurricanes are after. Five-star forwards Jaxon Richardson and Caleb Gaskins are also on the Hurricanes' radar and have a strong pull towards the future of the Canes' class.
On a limited schedule, Lucas was able to bring in a top 20 class during his "first" offseason with the Canes. Now with some more time, he will be able to show his monster recruiting abilities that have been raved about since his introduction presser as the Hurricanes' head coach.