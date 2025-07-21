Miami Has To Prove They Can Win To Land Top South Florida Recruits
The Miami Hurricanes have a small problem. Some of the top recruits in South Florida don't see the Canes as a winning brand, and is holding UM back from what the program can be.
Miami has done a great job recruiting local talent over the years since Mario Cristobal's return to Coral Gables, but there has been a litmus test on what talent he has been able to bring in. The first major miss was Ohio State superstar wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, and now they have missed on one priority target that has been circled on their list since Cristobal's return, Derrek Cooper.
Cooper, without taking a single visit to Texas, has committed to the Longhorns, shocking most in South Florida, knowing the efforts it took to try and keep him home. This is not the end-all be-all for Cooper and the Canes. Miami has been able to flip top talent like Mark Fletcher Jr. and Jordan Lyle from other teams, and they are massive parts of the offense this upcoming year.
Cooper could also be part of the same group of talent that flips to the Canes once they prove they can win at a consistent level. That is the major issue with the Hurricanes and their brand in South Florida. Yes, they have a legacy, but without any consistent success and constantly competing for a championship, recruits don't see the Canes as the end-all-be-all like they used to be.
Winning cures all, and this season will be a testament to what Cristobal's recruiting can be if he continues to land some top talent. The Canes still have some of the best talent in the country on their roster that do come from the "crib". It would be a lot better if most of the top talent from the greater South Florida region would stay and boost what could be the return to the historic heights that were once achievable. In time, Cristobal will have to prove that he can consistently do it at another level.