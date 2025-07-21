Miami Has To Prove They Can Win To Land Top South Florida Recruits

BREAKING: Elite 2026 RB Derrek Cooper has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 210 RB from Fort Lauderdale, FL chose the Longhorns over Miami & Georgia



He’s ranked as the No. 2 RB in the ‘26 Class



“Terry blacks I’m on my way!”https://t.co/99qeVUfHrm pic.twitter.com/z37EOSD89Q