Miami Host the Branch Brothers as They Look to Lock Down More Transfer Portal Players
CORAL GABLES, Fl - The Miami Hurricanes are hard at work to retool their wide receiver room with most declaring for the NFL draft, they now host Zachariah Branch and brother Zion as some of the top players in the portal look for a new home.
The Branch brothers entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17 and are expected to attend the same school. USC head coach Lincoln Riley recruited Branch as a five-star wide receiver from the class of 2023.
In two seasons, Branch totaled 823 receiving yards and three touchdowns while being a dynamic returner averaging 14 yards per punt return and 18.9 yards per kick return. In 2023, Branch earned first-team All-American honors, but the now junior is looking to have his breakout season with a new quarterback.
Branch is in the portal as a four-star player, the No. 2 wide receiver, and the No. 3 player in the nation, per the On3 Industry Rankings. The brothers have already visited Georgia, Arizona State, Tennessee, and Texas.
They are already predicted to head to Athens and join the Georgia Bulldogs. On3’s Pete Nakos wrote about the connection between Georgia and the Branch family.
“Georgia’s connections are strong with the family. James Coley recruited them at Texas A&M, David Hill is from Las Vegas and has known them for a long time, and Donte Williams recruited Zion to USC,” Nakos wrote.
They have a slight advantage but knowing Mario Cristobal, he will throw everything he can at the brother to improve his roster at any moment.