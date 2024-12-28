Cam Ward Breaks the Division-One Record for All-Time Passing Touchdowns
ORLANDO, Fl - It is now official. Miami quarterback Cam Ward has broken Case Keenum's NCAA division-one record for the all-time passing touchdowns as he breaks as he continues to burn record books in the Orange and Green.
During the first quarter and the third drive of the game against Iowa State in the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl game, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft floated a ball to wide receiver Jacolby George in the back of the endzone for a 14-yard touchdown down.
Ward — who won the 2024 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award — ranks first in the country in passing touchdowns (36) and quarterback rating (88.0).
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound signal caller also checks in second in passing yards (4,123), points responsible for (254) and total offense (359.9).
Ward has rewritten the Hurricanes’ record books, setting new single season marks for passing touchdowns and passing yards.
The ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year has tallied at least 300 passing yards and three total touchdowns in 10 of Miami’s 12 games, becoming the first Hurricane ever to have seven straight 300-yard performances.
The first quarter has been electric and it looks like a classic shootout between two of the top offenses in the country.