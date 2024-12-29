The Hurricanes Squander The Final Game of the Season Away, Failing to Crush Iowa State
Pop-Tarts, a first-half shootout, and the Miami Hurricanes, hurricaneing again. What else could anyone ask for on a Saturday afternoon? The Miami Hurricanes falling to the Iowa State Cyclones 42-41 in the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Game as they finished their season 10-3.
This was just as advertised as the Hurricanes played a signature game showcasing one of the best offenses in the country and one of the worst defenses to ever suit up in the Orange and Green.
The Cane's offense had the disadvantage of playing two on one, however, this was something the Cyclones dealt with also they prevailed thanks to, once again, Cam Ward and the running attack of the offense.
The first half was a light show as both teams combined for 59 points and the packed Camping World Stadium crowd loved every second of the action. It was total nonstop action as the Hurricanes fumbled the opening snap of the game.
Ward and Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht battled it out against each defense that just allowed them to do whatever they wanted. Ward had three touchdowns before the nine-minute mark in the second quarter. The first of those broke Case Keenum's NCAA all-time passing touchdown record (155).
Cam Ward Breaks the Division-One Record for All-Time Passing Touchdowns
Ward finished his season at half time with 190 yards, three touchdowns, throwing for 12-19.
After the half, the three-fourths Canes crowd got to see what the Hurricanes will look like next season - running the ball down a team's throat and not putting the ball in harm's way. Enter stage right, Emory Williams.
It is now clear that the Canes need a new quarterback and fast because there was no trust in Williams to throw the ball. The Hurricanes only threw the ball four times in the second before the final drive each being batted down or short off the sticks. They ran the ball effectively as had over 300 yards on the ground but the lack of an air attack hurt them.
The Cyclones struggled to score all second half but they took the lead late in the fourth after the Hurricanes took the passive approach in kicking a field goal to only go up 10. With 51 seconds remaining in the game, Willaims took the field at the 15 with one timeout remaining.
On the first play of the final drive, Williams struggled to find anyone open, sat in the pocket a beat too long, and got hit.
On the second play, he almost threw an interception. On the third, he threw for a six-yard completion and a first down on fourth. Williams then threw the ball in the middle of the field with no timeouts remaining, The clock begins to tick away and a terrible throw for a hail mary turned interception finished the game. Exit stage left, Williams.
All seems lost on this season as The Hurricanes drop the last three of four games to finish this season. and likely next as well with the biggest question mark on who will be the next quarterback for the Miami Hurricanes looming.