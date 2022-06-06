Elite IMG Academy DB Visiting Hurricanes on Monday

The Hurricanes are hosting the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2024 on Monday.

Photo: Desmond Ricks; Credit: Brian Smith

The Miami Hurricanes will host 2024 IMG Academy (Fla.) cornerback Desmond Ricks for an unofficial visit on Monday, Ricks shared via Twitter on Sunday.

The trip marks Ricks' first to Coral Gables, and the Hurricanes surely are hoping it won't be his last. Ricks is considered both the No. 1 cornerback and overall prospect in the class of 2024, according to the On3 Sports consensus rankings.

Pairing length, straight-line speed, fluid movement skills and elite coverage instincts with polished press technique on the outside, Ricks has the potential to be a day one starter at any program he chooses in two years.

A Chesapeake (Va.) native, Ricks emerged as a starting cornerback for IMG as a sophomore, forming a duo with 2022 Georgia signee Daylen Everette in the Ascenders' secondary.

The Canes added three cornerbacks to their roster via the 2022 recruiting class in Khamauri Rogers, Chris Graves and Jaden Harris, as well as West Virginia transfer Daryl Porter.

That won't stop Miami from pursuing Ricks, a top talent, and other cornerbacks in this and next year's classes, however. Without projecting transfers, the Hurricanes will see three cornerbacks run out of eligibility before Ricks is set to enroll as a 2024 prospect.

UM is also in the mix for 2023 corners such as elite Lake Gibson (Fla.) product Cormani McClain and American Heritage's (Fla.) Damari Brown, among others.

