2024 QB, Brother of NFL Signal-Caller Visits Miami Hurricanes

The brother of New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson, 2024 Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon signal-caller Isaac Wilson paid the Miami Hurricanes a visit on Wednesday, his second of the year after previously making it to Coral Gables in January and earning an offer from The U shortly afterward.

New Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff have some familiarity with Wilson, having recruited him to Oregon before switching coasts. The Ducks sent Wilson an offer in June 2021, prior to Cristobal's final season in charge in Eugene, Ore.

Now, Cristobal and Co. are pushing for Wilson to join the Hurricanes as their quarterback of the long-term future, alongside several passers in both the 2023 and 2024 classes. Wilson camped with the Hurricanes on Wednesday while visiting the program.

Considered the No. 11 quarterback in his cycle by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, Wilson, 6-foot, 197 pounds, is set to take over as Corner Canyon's starting signal-caller this season. He's completed 20-of-30 passes for 338 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in his high school career thus far.

As one would expect, BYU is pushing heavily to keep Wilson in his home state for college, especially considering Zach's success with the Cougars from 2018-20 before his first round, second overall selection by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But in part due to the older Wilson's rise to fame as a passer, his younger brother is now coveted nationally as a class of 2024 recruit. Expect Miami to remain in the mix for his services as a result.

