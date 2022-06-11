DB Jaydan Hardy Would 'Love to Play' for Hurricanes' Coach Jahmile Addae

IMG Academy (Fla.) 2024 safety Jaydan Hardy's first trip on his own to Coral Gables ended up being a special one. Days after his unofficial visit to Miami on June 6, Hardy was informed that he had received an offer from the Hurricanes.

It wasn't the first time Hardy had made his way to UM, previously stopping by the school with his 7-on-7 team. But the personalized experience was a successful one for Hardy, who is now ingrained on the Canes' 2024 recruiting board.

"I loved it down there," Hardy told All Hurricanes on Thursday. The environment was great, the energy, the atmosphere was great."

During his trip, Hardy was able to begin building relationships with members of Miami's coaching staff. He spoke fondly of none other than the assistant primarily recruiting him to UM, secondary coach Jahmile Addae, who offered Hardy some advice on his coverage techniques.

"Coach Addae, we got in there and watched some film together," Hardy said. "[He's a] great coach, I love his mentality. Like, the way he talks, the way he carries himself, he's a great man and a great coach. I'd love to play under him."

Hardy was also presented the opportunity to introduce himself to Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal. The two took pictures together during Hardy's photoshoot and were able to get to know each other.

The 6-foot, 170-pound safety is a nationally coveted 2024 recruit with 24 offers to his name and counting. Hardy intends to visit more than a handful of the schools in the mix for his services this summer and eventually release a list of his top five schools later this year.

"I'm trying to get to USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, [Texas] A&M, Texas, Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State," Hardy said. "I'll find time to go to all of those places."

Hardy is considered the No. 10 safety and No. 91 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by the On3Sports consensus rankings. He transferred to IMG this year after two seasons at Lewisville (Texas), where he posted 85 tackles, two interceptions and five defended passes.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.