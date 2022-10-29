Miami vs. Virginia: Scouting the Cavaliers

This storyline feels so overused this season, considering how many first-year head coaches there are in the ACC. But, this is once again another matchup for two programs featuring first-year head coaches, whose results simply haven't been there this year so far. Both teams have struggled to replicate certain areas of their game last season and build on it this year, which makes this matchup intriguing.

The Cavs return plenty of standouts offensively and defensively, but still have yet to put it all together this year, just like the Canes. Take a read below to get a feel for the Virginia Cavaliers in their first year under coach Tony Elliott.

Offense

When talking about the Cavaliers, you start and end with quarterback Brennan Armstrong. Armstrong was the talk of the ACC last year alongside Tyler Van Dyke as Armstrong tossed 31 touchdowns and over 4000 yards. This year, Armstrong hasn’t resembled anything close to the quarterback he was last season. In many ways, he’s regressed.

Armstrong is completing 55.3% of his passes, which is the worst in the ACC, and he’s thrown nine interceptions, which is also the worst in the ACC. Further, he's No. 11 in the conference in touchdowns. Armstrong has not been the guy he was projected to be this year. He is still an athletic quarterback, as he’s the second-leading rusher for the Cavaliers.

The UVA offense has tried a balanced approach, but in return the offense simply looks out of sync. The run game is inefficient as the team averages four yards per carry and Armstrong is the leader in touchdowns on the ground with four.

The UVA receivers are a strong group of athletes, big and small. Keytaon Thompson, the former quarterback turned receiver is undoubtedly the No. 1 target in the passing game. He’s got 48 receptions for 538 yards, but no touchdowns. Dontayvion Wicks is the returning leading receiver of the group and he’s got 29 catches for 416 yards and two touchdowns. Another player to watch for is Billy Kemp IV. He’s still waiting for his first real breakout game this year, but Miami could be subject to receiving it.

Defense

The Cavaliers are led by BANDIT (defensive end) Chico Bennett Jr. BANDIT is simply another fancy name for edge rusher/linebacker, just like Miami likes to use the STAR position in the secondary.

He is a true game wrecker and could really rattle a young backup quarterback like Jake Garcia. Bennett has six sacks on the year with 6.5 tackles for loss. Nick Jackson has four sacks on the year with four tackles for loss. Jackson is a speedy thumper of a linebacker that lives in opposing backfields.

The UVA secondary is disciplined and ranks as a top-40 defense in the country in terms of passing yards allowed. UVA is allowing 202.6 yards per game through the air and only seven touchdowns, which averages out to one passing touchdown per game for the Cavaliers.

It’s hard to put blame on a defense when its offense is the true reason why it's losing games. If Armstrong could replicate what he did last year, this UVA defense would have a lot more recognition.

Special Teams

Freshman kicker Will Bettridge has seemingly taken over the place-kicking spot after Brendan Farrell went four of eight on field goals. Bettridge is hitting three of five of his field goal attempts and hitting 77.8% of his point after attempts. The Cavaliers have yet to make a real impact in the return game, both punting and kicking.

