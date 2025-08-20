All Hurricanes

Miami Lands the Commitment of Freak Local 2027 Athlete

The Miami Hurricanes have landed the commitment of DeMarcus DeRoche, a local four-wide receiver with amazing upside.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2027 Recruiting class for the Miami Hurricanes is starting to take shape as they land another talented local.

The Hurricanes have landed the commitment of DeMarcus DeRoche, a local four-athlete with amazing upside, who plays on both sides of the ball.

DeRoche, a four-star 6-foot-5 studded, announced his commitment to the Cane, and adds to the list of blue-chip recruits already committed to UM. He was offered a scholarship after an official workout with the program in June.

The Fort Lauderdale, FL native spends most of his time playing basketball and football. DeRoche went for 350 yards and five touchdowns on offense as a sophomore last season while adding seven sacks in 2024.

He also averaged nearly 10 points per game, seven rebounds per game, and 1.5 blocks per game as a two-year varsity basketball player. He has the size and talent to play anywhere, and he fits the mold of what the Hurricanes are trying to build for the future.

DeRoche is also considered the No. 240 overall player and No. 25 EDGE in the Class of 2027 according 247sports rating system. Another top player for the Hurricanes to try and mold into a monster on either side of the ball.

He is the fifth commit for the Hurricanes in the 2027 class. He joins Kenton Dopson, Jaylyn Jones, Ah'Mari Stevens, and Zaquan Lifton, who now rank as the No. 3 class in the country behind Penn State and Sacramento State.

Mario Cristobal Offers Special Scholarship to A Legacy Hurricane

Devin Hester is one of the greatest players to wear the orange and green. As a Miami Hurricane, he was a lightning bolt anytime he touched the ball.

Now, he looks to his son, Drayton, to carry on the Hurricanes' legacy that he built in Coral Gables, starting with his first D1 offer to play football with the Hurricanes.

Mario Cristobal works endlessly on the recruiting trails, but sometimes, moments are bigger than just getting the best players in the class. He shared a special moment with the legacy Hurricane this past weekend and offered a scholarship to the star player in the 2031 class.

Read More From Miami Hurricanes on SI:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting