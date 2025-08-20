Miami Lands the Commitment of Freak Local 2027 Athlete
The 2027 Recruiting class for the Miami Hurricanes is starting to take shape as they land another talented local.
The Hurricanes have landed the commitment of DeMarcus DeRoche, a local four-athlete with amazing upside, who plays on both sides of the ball.
DeRoche, a four-star 6-foot-5 studded, announced his commitment to the Cane, and adds to the list of blue-chip recruits already committed to UM. He was offered a scholarship after an official workout with the program in June.
The Fort Lauderdale, FL native spends most of his time playing basketball and football. DeRoche went for 350 yards and five touchdowns on offense as a sophomore last season while adding seven sacks in 2024.
He also averaged nearly 10 points per game, seven rebounds per game, and 1.5 blocks per game as a two-year varsity basketball player. He has the size and talent to play anywhere, and he fits the mold of what the Hurricanes are trying to build for the future.
DeRoche is also considered the No. 240 overall player and No. 25 EDGE in the Class of 2027 according 247sports rating system. Another top player for the Hurricanes to try and mold into a monster on either side of the ball.
He is the fifth commit for the Hurricanes in the 2027 class. He joins Kenton Dopson, Jaylyn Jones, Ah'Mari Stevens, and Zaquan Lifton, who now rank as the No. 3 class in the country behind Penn State and Sacramento State.
Mario Cristobal Offers Special Scholarship to A Legacy Hurricane
Devin Hester is one of the greatest players to wear the orange and green. As a Miami Hurricane, he was a lightning bolt anytime he touched the ball.
Now, he looks to his son, Drayton, to carry on the Hurricanes' legacy that he built in Coral Gables, starting with his first D1 offer to play football with the Hurricanes.
Mario Cristobal works endlessly on the recruiting trails, but sometimes, moments are bigger than just getting the best players in the class. He shared a special moment with the legacy Hurricane this past weekend and offered a scholarship to the star player in the 2031 class.
Read More From Miami Hurricanes on SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.