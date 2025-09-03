Miami Projected to Land Elite 2027 Wide Receiver
The Miami Hurricanes are still on the recruiting trail, and it never ends. After the massive 27-24 victory over No. 6 Notre Dame in the season opener, many of the endless recruits in attendance loved what the Hurricanes are doing.
One specific player now has a projection to land with the Canes.
The 2027 Class is starting to take shape for the Canes. Rivals ' Steve Wiltfong has logged an expert prediction for the Miami Hurricanes to land the No. 3 receiver in the class, Nick Lennear.
Mario Cristobal knows that this is the place to be and knows that what he is doing with the Hurricanes is retainable.
"Well, I think having people there, the environment, the game day environment was awesome," Cristobal said. "People needed to see that. And then people need to see Miami against a top-five, top 10 opponent, and be able to perform and close it out and get it done. So those things are really, really valuable. So are the relationships formed and the validation of, 'Hey, this is what we're going to do."
Cristobal's recruiting also highlighted how he landed some of this other players.
"This is how we're going to do it.' Because it's exemplified in like, talking with Rueben Bain. Like we mentioned last night, sitting outside of Hard Rock in 2022, trying to explain a butt beating on the scoreboard, and how, 'Look, we just got here. There's a lot to fix. Every place has a different starting point, and this one is not good. So we're going to get our teeth kicked in. We're tough as hell. We could deal with it. We just need the right people, and a bunch of them.'"
"And he stuck with that. And so moments like that, right? You have like an actual, living story that can tell that to the rest and explain what that means, what that's like. And I do feel this in football, the ones that go through it and end up minding during game one, so that's it.
Lennear is the No. 19 ranked player in the country and is a four-star that is budding into a five. This is the talent that Cristobal is trying to bring to Coral Gables as he continues to return the Hurricanes back into a powerhouse.
We got a long ways to go. But the ones that go through it and end up punching through as they become juniors and seniors, those are the ones that have the best lessons and the best experiences. Those are the life-changing parts of football that I think are critically important to, really, society."
