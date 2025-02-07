Miami Secures A Visit With the No. 1 Wide Receiver in the 2026 Class
The Miami Hurricanes continue on the recruiting trail with one of the best players in the country set to take his official visit to Coral Gables.
On Thursday, five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys revealed via On3's Hayes Fawcett that he will be taking official visits to six schools. He will see LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama and Auburn.
The date has not been finalized but this is a fantastic move for the Hurricanes if you look at the optics. the Hurricanes have the chance to have the No. 1 overall draft pick be announced under their banner which makes them look better to every eye of recruits. The traction started to happen after the opening game of the season and will continue once the start of spring ball arrives.
Mario Cristobal already has a few players from the 2026 class committed and more likely to come.
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.