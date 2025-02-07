Miami Secures A Visit With the No. 1 Wide Receiver in the 2026 Class

NEWS: Five-Star WR Tristen Keys has locked in Official Visits to these 6️⃣ schools:



•LSU

•Tennessee

•Texas A&M

•Miami

•Alabama

•Auburn



He’s ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in the ‘26 Class (per On3)https://t.co/r9n15cVAMP pic.twitter.com/jQPxmKzxdF