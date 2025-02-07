All Hurricanes

Miami Secures A Visit With the No. 1 Wide Receiver in the 2026 Class

The Hattiesburg, MS native Tristen Keys has locked in six official visits as the No. 1 receiver in the country and player in Mississippi looking for a home.

Justice Sandle

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes continue on the recruiting trail with one of the best players in the country set to take his official visit to Coral Gables.

On Thursday, five-star wide receiver Tristen Keys revealed via On3's Hayes Fawcett that he will be taking official visits to six schools. He will see LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama and Auburn.

The date has not been finalized but this is a fantastic move for the Hurricanes if you look at the optics. the Hurricanes have the chance to have the No. 1 overall draft pick be announced under their banner which makes them look better to every eye of recruits. The traction started to happen after the opening game of the season and will continue once the start of spring ball arrives.

Mario Cristobal already has a few players from the 2026 class committed and more likely to come.

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2025 class and more.

READ MORE FROM MIAMI HURRICANES ON SI:

Carson Beck's Injury is Nothing to Worry About as he is "Ahead of Schedule"

Everything New Defensive Coordinator Corey Hetherman said in Opening Press Conference

Where Miami Ranks in the Final AP Poll of the Season

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published |Modified
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting