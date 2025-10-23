MIami Set To Have Jackson Cantwell, Among Other Recruits Visiting for Stanford
No. 9 Miami is preparing for Stanford, but the recruiting trails never end for the Canes. They are set to have several talents in Coral Gables this weekend as they look to get back on track for the ACC Championship game and in the National Championship hunt.
The Hurricanes know that they have to put on impressive performances for many of these recruits, but it also starts with making sure the best player in the country is okay with what he is seeing. The No. 1 overall recruit, Jackson Cantwell, will be in Miami for the weekend and will have all eyes on him.
The Hurricanes have other commits in the wings as they are preparing for some of the best recruits in the country.
They have several blue-chip recruits to impress. Here is the list:
Class of 2026 prospects visiting Miami for matchup vs. Stanford
- OT Jackson Cantwell — Miami commit; Five-Star Plus+, No. 1 overall prospect in 2026.
- WR Somourian Wingo — Miami commit.
- CB Jaelen Waters — Miami commit; flipped from Florida in March.
- WR Milan Parris — Four-star; decommitted from Iowa State on Oct. 7.
- EDGE Dre Quinn — Four-star; decommitted from Clemson Sept. 25; first Miami trip.
- DL Frederic Sainteus — Miami commit (Sept. 24).
- WR Saphir Miller — Brown commit; received Miami offer in July.
Class of 2027 prospects visiting Miami for matchup vs. Stanford
- WR Kesean Bowman — Four-star; decommitted from Oregon on Sept. 19.
- LB Jalaythan Mayfield — Four-star.
- DL Jamar Thompson — Four-star.
- S Jaylyn Jones — Four-star; Miami commit (June 23).
- IOL Sidney Rouleau — Four-star IOL.
- DL Jeremiah Williams — Four-star DL.
- WR Jacob Thomas — Three-star; Pitt commit.
- RB Nigel Newkirk — Three-star.
- LB Jeremiah Proctor
- CB Kamauri Whitfield — Tennessee commit.
Class of 2028 prospects visiting Miami for matchup vs. Stanford
- CB A'Mir Sears
- OT Kweli Fielder
- WR Tromon Isaac Jr.
- LB Skylar Alston
- CB Justin Antenor
- ATH Laulelei Sualevai
Class of 2029 prospects visiting Miami for matchup vs. Stanford
- QB Christian Cypher
- OL Landon Ghea
- ATH X'Zavier Corbin
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.