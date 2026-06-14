Miami's Top Five Class Adds Another Rising Defensive Star in Safety Andre Hyppolite

The Miami Hurricanes already have one of the most stacked recruiting class in recent history and they continue to add star like quaility players to their recruiting class.

Now a new addition has been made. The Miami Hurricanes land the commitment of one of the top 0 safties in the nation and local talent, Andre Hyppolite.

The North Miami Beach native stands at 6-foot-1, and he has proven to be a star early in his football career. He committed to the Hurricanes over other interested schools such as Notre Dame, Florida, and others that wanted the star safety.

This is another blue-chip recruit for the Canes. Nine total in the 2027 class so far.

READ MORE: Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

What This Move Means?

This class is starting to fill in future holes that will be gone over the next two seasons. Miami's defense is fairly young as are their star players. Safety wise, the Canes starting players are all sophomores or juniors that could be played

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