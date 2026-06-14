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Miami's Top Five Class Adds Another Rising Defensive Star in Safety Andre Hyppolite

South Florida native and growing defensive star Andre Hyppolite has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.
Justice Sandle|
Oct 22, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal runs on the field during the third quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal runs on the field during the third quarter against the Duke Blue Devils at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

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Miami (FL) Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes already have one of the most stacked recruiting class in recent history and they continue to add star like quaility players to their recruiting class.

Now a new addition has been made. The Miami Hurricanes land the commitment of one of the top 0 safties in the nation and local talent, Andre Hyppolite.

The North Miami Beach native stands at 6-foot-1, and he has proven to be a star early in his football career. He committed to the Hurricanes over other interested schools such as Notre Dame, Florida, and others that wanted the star safety.

This is another blue-chip recruit for the Canes. Nine total in the 2027 class so far.

READ MORE: Miami Hurricanes' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

What This Move Means?

This class is starting to fill in future holes that will be gone over the next two seasons. Miami's defense is fairly young as are their star players. Safety wise, the Canes starting players are all sophomores or juniors that could be played

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Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

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