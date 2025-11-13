Miami Women's Basketball Dips into the International Pool Signing Two Players
University of Miami head women’s basketball coach Tricia Cullop announced the signing of international talents, Maja Uranker (Slovenia) and Anna Liepina (Latvia), to the Hurricanes’ 2026 recruiting class.
Uranker, a 6-foot guard from Celje, Slovenia, and Liepina, a 6-foot-3 forward from Daugavpils, Latvia, add a blend of size, versatility, and international pedigree to the Miami roster. Both have represented their home countries in multiple FIBA competitions, showcasing their skill and experience on the global stage.
Uranker is a versatile, physical guard who immediately stands out with her size, skill set, and on-court presence. Her combination of length, shooting touch, and basketball IQ make her a matchup challenge at several positions. A proven three-level scorer with strong vision and passing instincts, Uranker has been evaluated as the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 international class by multiple sources.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Maja to the University of Miami. She brings valuable international experience from competing with her national team and facing some of the best players in Europe. A versatile, high-IQ guard with elite shooting ability and exceptional court vision, Maja has all the tools to make an immediate impact on the court,” Cullop said.
Liepina adds a strong interior presence as a skilled post player with excellent size, hands, and scoring efficiency. Ranked as the No. 8 international recruit in the 2026 class, she possesses the combination of physicality and finesse that Miami’s frontcourt emphasizes. Liepina has represented the Latvian national team at the senior level and is currently competing in her second EuroCup season, facing professional-level talent to further develop her game for collegiate play.
“Anna is a special player who will be an outstanding addition to our Hurricanes roster. Having already competed with the Latvian Senior National Team, she has proven herself against some of the best international players in Europe. Her high-level experience, combined with a strong physical presence in the paint, sets her up to be an early contributor for the green and orange,” Cullop said.
The Hurricanes will face FAU and look to start the season 3-0.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
