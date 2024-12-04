More Signees as Defensive Lineman Donta Simpson Signs with the Hurricanes
Chaminade-Madonna Prep defensive tackle Donta Simpson completes the prosses of signing with the Hurricanes after flipping his commitment from Maryland to the Hurricanes during the summer.
Simpson recorded 43 tackles, 19.5 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles last season in helping the Lions to the Class 1M state championship. He is explosive and that was one of the best things that draws attention to him.
He slips through offensive linemen, with ease and can jump on anyone when he sees the opportunity to. From the film, he is a great run defender and generates pressure that is rare to see.
Simpson, a three-star prospect with an 86-grade and the 122nd-ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 class, attended Miami's summer cookout last weekend and shortly thereafter received an offer.
Chaminade-Madonna Prep has had several former players play at Miami over the years with Patterson and a freshman wide receiver. JoJo Trader is currently on the roster. Chris Ewald, a four-star cornerback has already verbally committed to Miami.
As of now, the Hurricanes hold the No. 13 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, but could still be in play to add more talented prospects.
