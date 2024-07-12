A Storm Yet To Reach Land: Recruiting Rundown
CORAL GABLES - Following the fourth of July, there has not been much movement for the Miami Hurricanes football program on commits. Many of their top targets plan on announcing their commitment in the following weeks after taking some time to consider all of their options.
There are several five-star and four-star that the Hurricanes have high on their recruiting list, but so do other schools.
Here is a look at some of the few targets for the Canes as they will announce their commitments in the next number of weeks.
DJ Pickett
The lengthy 6-4, 178-pound safety out of Tampa, FL plays defensive and offensive like most high school stars but working from the safety and wide receiver position only adds to what he can do and what he can become in the future.
Iose Epenesa
Standing at 6-4, 270 pounds is a dream for an edge rusher, but his technique draws a lot of attention to him. He has a brother in the NFL so little tricks and tips that have been shared from brother to brother has only helped him in the long run. He is also a shot put and discus player which adds to his high technical skills when he needs to get pass linemen and tackles in the trenches.
Jaboree Antoine
A potential flip from LSU to the Canes would cause many waves to move in South Beach. The No. 1 cornerback in Louisana committed to the Bayou Tigers but reopened his commitment after a few months. He still has the Tigers as one of his options but many believe he will be taking his talents to the U.
Jarquez Carter
Carter, 6-2 284 pounds, is a powerful and explosive lineman who garners lots of attention in the high school ranks. He lifts and launches smaller running backs and throws offensive tackles around to get sacks and generate numerous tackles. That might seem like an exaggeration to boost his stocks, but his film shows the levels of power that he generates compared to his opponents.
Vernell Brown III
Brown is listed as an athlete per his 247sports page but his primary position is at wide receiver. He is a dynamic athlete with elite short-area quickness and explosive movement patterns. Think of returning Miami receiver Xavier Restrepo with a similar size and ability to rack up YAC (yards after the catch) yardage. He eats on in-breaking routes as he creates separation by sinking his hips and then quickly driving towards soft spots in coverage and doesn't run away from contact.