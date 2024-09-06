Pickett In The Picnic Basket: Recruiting Rundown
The Florida Gator game was a statement for the No. 12 Miami Hurricanes, not just a team that is back, but also back in the race for multiple recruits.
Having Elijah Melendez de-commit hurt, but with the news of new visits and crystal ball predictions being placed, the Hurricanes are back on the hunt for some of the best players in the country.
Two key players that will stand out are DJ Pikett and Canon Pickett who are related to Miami edge rusher Booker Pickett Jr. Canon has now been predicted to commit to the Hurricanes as the four-star 2026 lineman saw how special the Canes could be when he was on his official visit for Florida.
The interesting one is DJ. He has already committed to LSU but will still make his rounds to other programs as the Hurricanes will be his next stopping point after Florida. Miami was in his top three next to LSU, and Oregon at the beginning of this cycle. The Canes have continued to work hard and long to get the talented corner into this new-look Hurricane secondary.
In other recruiting news, the Hurricanes, No. 1 Georgia, and No. 13 USC still await Elijah Griffin's commitment. The No. 1 Defensive lineman in high school and the No. 8 ranked player in the country per 247sports has had his eyes on these schools for quite some time now. The Canes have started to make a key push for the player to build up the future of the defensive line. At the rate that these teams are playing, it is going to be difficult to choose the star player.