Report: Miami Football Lands First Safety Commit in 2025 Class
The Miami football program’s 2025 recruiting class continues to build as the Hurricanes landed four-star safety Amari Wallace, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
"BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Amari Wallace has Committed to Miami, he tells me for On3 Recruits," Fawcett wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "The 5’11 180 S from Miami, FL chose the Hurricanes over Louisville, LSU, Auburn, & others. 3 commitments in 3 days for the U"
The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder out of Miami Central High School in Miami, Fla. is ranked as the No. 187 prospect in the nation, the No. 16 safety in the class and the No. 22 player in the state, per 247 Sports.
Wallace is the 10th commit and first safety in Miami’s 2025 class as he joins offensive tackle Jaden Wilkerson (committed on Wednesday), offensive tackle Demetrius Campbell (committed on Tuesday), cornerback Timothy Merritt, interior offensive lineman Takaylen Muex, tight end Brock Schott, tight end Luka Gilbert, running back Girard Pringle, linebacker Elijah Melendez and quarterback Luke Nickel.
Wallace took two unofficial visits on July 29, 2023 and March 6, 2024 before taking an official one last weekend. The Hurricanes clearly made a big impression during his OV as he committed just a few days later.
Over the past two recruiting classes, head coach Mario Cristobal has been working relentlessly to get the best high-school prospects to the Miami Hurricane football program. Ranking-wise, he has had back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes with the 2022 class being ranked eighth and the 2023 class being ranked sixth. Additionally, he has several five-star and four-star talents taking visits every week.