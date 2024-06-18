Report: Miami Football Lands Second Offensive Lineman Commit in 2025 Class
The Miami football program’s 2025 recruiting class continues to build as the Hurricanes landed offensive tackle Demetrius Campbell on Tuesday evening, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
“BREAKING: Class of 2025 OT Demetrius Campbell has Committed to Miami, he tells me for @on3recruits. The 6’6 300 OT from Orlando, FL chose the Hurricanes over UCF, Rutgers, & NC State,” Fawcett wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
“I’m home!! It’s all about the U!” Campbell said in Fawcett’s post.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound three-star recruit out of Orlando Christian Prep in Orlando, Fla. is ranked as the No. 75 offensive tackle in the class and the No. 107 prospect in the state, per 247 Sports.
Campbell is the eighth commit and second offensive lineman in Miami’s 2025 class as he joins cornerback Timothy Merritt, interior offensive lineman Takaylen Muex, tight end Brock Schott, tight end Luka Gilbert, running back Girard Pringle, linebacker Elijah Melendez and quarterback Luke Nickel.
Campbell had two unofficial visits to Miami on Jan. 27 and March 4 before making an official visit on June 7. He logged official visits to UCF on May 31 and Rutgers on June 14, but his time spent in Coral Gables was the clear winner.
Over the past two recruiting classes, head coach Mario Cristobal has been working relentlessly to get the best high-school prospects to the Miami Hurricane football program. Ranking-wise, he has had back-to-back top-10 recruiting classes with the 2022 class being ranked eighth and the 2023 class being ranked sixth. Additionally, he has several five-star and four-star talents taking visits every week.