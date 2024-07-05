The No. 2 Offensive Lineman In The 2025 Class Seuseu Alofaituli Commits To Miami
One of the most technically sound offensive linemen in this year’s class just committed to the University of Miami in Seuseu "SJ" Alofaituli.
This is another top prospect for the Hurricanes who is currently ranked the nationally No. 2 lineman in the 2025 class only behind five-star Solomon Thomas (Florida State commit). This is another star studded get for offensive line guru Mario Cristobal and his offensive coordinator.
At 6-3, 280 pounds, Alofaituli does not have the biggest frame but makes up for it with his strength, physicality, gifted feet, balance, and high-level football IQ. He has grown his knowledge of leverage and how to play the position at a collegiate level. Another thing to note is that he will be a four-year starter for powerhouse Bishop Gorman.
He’s quick off the ball, moves extremely well laterally, and can easily get to the second level and make a block on a linebacker or safety. With how the program is heading into more of the running style of the offseason with most of the recent recruits and Mark Fleatcher Jr. likely returning for a third season for the Hurricanes, his development could be greatly utilized.
With his skill set, he could be a day one starter and with the strength of the offensive line now, this is a great step in teh right direction in building a farm for future lineman that hope to go to the NFL.