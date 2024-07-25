University of Miami Verbal Commit Breaks Leg In Scrimmage; Out for the 2024 Season
The 2024 high school season is officially over for Miami Central 4-star safety Amari Wallace.
It's over before it started.
Wallace participated, with the rest of his Central teammates, in a possible non-sanctioned scrimmage with another high school on Wednesday. He suffered a compound fracture to one of his legs according to a report filed by High School on SI.
He was supposed to be an early enrollee at the University of Miami and was already slated by recruiting experts to compete for one of the two starting safety positions. Now, his status for the 2025 season is unknown. According to the report, the average recovery time for a compound fracture of the leg could be as much as 15 months.
Wallace might have to take a medical redshirt his freshman season.
The situation surrounding the injury has been called into question.
High school football practice is not supposed to start in Florida until July 29. Full-contact practices are not slated to begin until Aug. 3.
Scrimmages between schools must be sanctioned by the Florida High School Athletic Association. It has not been determined if this scrimmage was sanctioned by the FHSAA.
High School on SI reached out to the principal and the coach of Miami Central, to determine the facts and circumstances of this incident. Neither party has responded.
Wallace is a recent Miami commit and selected the Hurricanes over Auburn, Louisville and Louisiana State. All verbal commitments are non-binding. Wallace was going to sign with the Hurricanes during Early National Signing Day in December.
Wallace had three interceptions as well as six passes defended and one caused fumble last season. In 2022 he helped Miami Central win the Florida 2M state championship.
The University cannot issue a statement on a player who is not yet signed to a National Letter of Intent. Miami Hurricanes On SI will monitor the situation and report the facts as they come to light.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Hurricanes On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com. He can be followed on X @ScottSalomonNFL.