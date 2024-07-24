Miami Central 4-star safety Amari Wallace seriously injured in a team scrimmage
Explosive news is developing out of the South Florida high school football scene as Miami Central 4-star safety Amari Wallace was reportedly injured during an 11-on-11 team scrimmage with another school, that will cause him to miss the 2024 season.
Wallace, a senior who has committed to the University of Miami, apparently suffered a compound fracture to one of his legs, according to witnesses with knowledge of the incident. Wallace was a candidate for early enrollment at Miami, in January, and was expected to compete for a starting job with the Hurricanes as a true freshman. Recovery time from a compound fracture to a leg can be as much as 15 months which would jeopardize Wallace's 2025 season as well.
The start date for high school football practice in Florida in 2024, according to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), is July 29 and full-contact practices are not allowed to begin until August 3.
Summer contact scrimmages in Florida, such as those which take place in third-party team camps, must be sanctioned. According to the FHSAA, however, two teams are not allowed to directly engage in a scrimmage organized solely by the schools.
As of this posting, SBLive has not been able determine if this scrimmage was part of a sanctioned event. Requests for comment to Miami Central principal Raymond J. Sands and Rockets' head coach Jude Joseph have not been answered. SBLive has also reached out to Wallace but has received no response.
RELATED: Amari Wallace, 4-star 2025 defensive back, commits to Miami (FL), over Auburn, Louisville and LSU
Wallace committed to Miami just last month, picking the hometown Hurricanes over finalists Auburn, Louisville and LSU. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back made 44 tackles, defended 10 passes defended and had two interceptions during Miami Central's run to the 2022 Florida 2M state championship. In 2023 Wallace had three interceptions as well as six passes defended and one caused fumble.
This is a developing story which may be updated.