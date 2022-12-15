BREAKING: Five Star OT Samson Okunlola Commits to Miami Hurricanes

It was one of the nation's best; now, Miami holds arguably the best offensive line class in the 2023 class following "Pancake Honcho's" commitment

The Miami Hurricanes were able to land S99's highest-rated uncommitted target in Thayer Academy (Mass.) offensive tackle Samson Okunlola over Michigan State, Florida and Alabama on Thuesday.

The verbal commitment of Okunlola, announced at his school in the early evening, gives Miami eight SI99 prospects, including three ranked in the top 15 -- which is the most of any team in the nation among the very best. Overall, only Alabama holds more SI99 selections than The U at this time (Georgia, Texas and Notre Dame also have eight as of this writing).

Okunlola's commitment is the latest in what may be described as college football's best close to the recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Mario Cristobal had another big-time commitment in Miami Central (Fla.) EDGE Rueben Bain, one of many "statement" commitments he's garnered in the state and locally throughout the year. Okunlola's commitment marks another signature commitment Cristobal has gained nationally.

The No. 5 player in the nation according to SI99's 2023 rankings is Miami's highest-ranked offensive line commitment and second-highest commitment in its class, just behind Lakeland (Fla.) cornerback Cormani McClain at No. 2 overall.

Okunlola also bolsters what was already a borderline elite offensive line haul. He joins two prospects from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy in Francis Mauigoa (No. 13 overall recruit) and Antonio Tripp, as well as Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic's Tommy Kinsler and Miami (Fla.) La Salle's Frankie Tinilau.

The Hurricanes may also add Alabama transfer offensive lineman Javion Cohen from the Transfer Portal as the program's roster overhaul continues.

The proof is in the pudding: The recruits at the offensive line position are buying into what Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Mirabal is selling. That was good news considering what Mirabal has battled.

With transfers out of the program, depth issues and in some cases, lack of development before this Miami staff arrived, there have been a lot of unsecured spots across the offensive line that the strong freshman class can take advantage of under the direction of Mirabal.

