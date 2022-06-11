Top Underclassman DL Camps with Hurricanes

MIAMI – To be the best, a college football program needs to recruit the best. The University of Miami Football coaching staff is making sure to get ahead of the game, as top recruits are coming to Miami camps this June, including today.

One of the top class of 2025 prospects in the Midwest, if not the country, would be Iose Epenesa. He's camping with the Hurricanes. His brother, A.J. Epenesa, is in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills after a great career at Iowa. Now the younger Epenesa is creating his own path.

With offers from Iowa, Arkansas, Michigan, Tennessee and Miami among others, he’s off to a fast start to his recruitment. Here’s Epenesa from today’s action, thanks to his father Eppy Epenesa on Twitter.

The 6’4”, 245-pound defensive end has changed his body considerably in the last year, and he’s now a player that could project inside or outside at the college level. Finding players with his athleticism, regardless of which position(s) he plays in college, will take care of itself. Many defensive ends came to the University of Miami, and some stayed there while others moved inside. With that, the list of elite defenders in the trenches is quite impressive for the Hurricanes.

Miami’s long history of producing defensive tackles and defensive ends (Cortez Kennedy, Russell Maryland, Warren Sapp, Vince Wilfork, and Kennard Lang for starters) is absolutely elite over the last 35 years of college football. Hopefully players like Epenesa continue to come visit “The U” to help rekindle the defensive line pipeline that Miami once had.

