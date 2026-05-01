Miami Adds Blue-Chip Running Back from the 2027 Class to Ranks

Even with some misses in the past few weeks with players from the 2027 recruiting class, the Miami Hurricanes are not ones to stop and sulk.

Miami continues to add players, this time a blue-chip running back, Ty Keys, as he commits to the Hurricanes over Ole Miss and Florida State.

The 6-foot-2 out of Popperville, MS, is the No. 9-ranked running back in the class and is a four-star recruit.

"It was amazing, man," Keys said after his Miami visit. "Hanging out with [Favian] Upshaw, it was definitely a big change and everything. We haven't had much time to talk or anything, but built a good connection. [Mario] Cristobal's energy is amazing. Everybody's energy is amazing. I love it."

Keys is similar to Mark Fletcher Jr., a big back who can run and block. The perfect fit for what the Hurricanes are looking for.

He was the MVP of the Mississippi 4A state title game, where he carried the ball 23 times for 130 yards and a score. He finished his junior year with 3,285 yards (10.9 yards per carry) on 301 carries with 45 touchdowns.

He was unstoppable and another player that the Hurricanes would love to have in the mix.

This is the ninth commit for the Hurricanes, who once had the No. 3 class in the country but dropped to No. 14. This would get them closer to the top 10, but they are still battling with others for the top tackle in the country and another defensive lineman.

Current Committed for Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26

Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26

Tyler Ford, IOL, Committed 4/15/26

Ty Keys, RB, Committmen 5/1/26

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