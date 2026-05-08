Miami Boosts Defensive Side of the Ball With Latest Commitment

The Miami Hurricanes continue to rebuild on the recruiting trails, and it helps that official visits are becoming less of a thing for talent that is farther away. Those resources are being used in NIL and now the Canes have a great addition in their latest commitment from Texas.

Miami lands the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Ezekiel Ayangbile. He commits to the Canes over LSU and Virginia Tech, where he was a Hokies legacy player had he committed to the growing ACC Foe.

BREAKING: Houston (Texas) Langham Creek Top247 DL Ezekiel Ayangbile commits to Miami over LSU and Virginia Tech.



The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder is considered the No. 247 overall prospect in the Class of 2027.https://t.co/Umx023XN2h pic.twitter.com/cHnmSGjqtC — Gaby Urrutia (@GabyUrrutia247) May 8, 2026

"The first thing is Miami has an amazing defense. It's an amazing team overall. I just wanted to see what it was all about," Ayangbile told 247sports after a visit a month ago. "They're recruiting me really heavily. They feel like I can fit into their scheme, their program really well. I love the way their [defensive line] plays, the aggression, and I would love to be a part of that. I liked everything I seen so far."

Miami's defensive line will be gutted after next year's draft after losing two first-round picks this season. However, they have recovered and continue to build towards the future with the 6-foot-5 athletic freak from the Lone Star State.

Defensively, Ayangbile fits right into the program, adding to what continues to be an NFL pipeline for defensive linemen. That is what excites the talented player most, as he brings new energy towards his own playing style and what Miami can be.

"I think I can definitely excel in this defense," Ayangbile said. "I could be a really big piece to their overall program. I fit their style a lot, overall, and I feel like they can really develop me and get me to the next level. I'm really excited."

The Hurricanes' recruiting class continues to climb back into the top 10, where they look to finish higher with more players coming down the line.

Current Committed for Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Josh Johnson, DL, Committed 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, Committed 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB,Committed 4/3/26

Sean Tatum, IOL, Committed 4/10/26

Tyler Ford, IOL, Committed 4/15/26

Ty Keys, RB, Committed 5/1/26

Ezekiel Ayangbile, DL, Committed, 5/8/26

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