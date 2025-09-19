Viral Highschool Receiver has "High" Interest in the Miami Hurricanes
The Miami Hurricanes are pushing for one of the best young talents that has been seen at the wide receiver position in recent years.
The No. 1 overall recruit in the 2028 class, Brysen Wright, has 'high" interest in Miami, according to Rivals' Chad Simmons.
If that name sounds familiar, he was the wide receiver who had one of the greatest catches you will ever see during the summer in flag football. Some questioned if it would travel with pads, and it has.
He is only a freshman, but many are already after the talented player. He is going to be one of the best talents to come out of Florida, similar to Jeremiah Smith, in the next few years.
Miami Commit Ranked As A Top 10 Receiver in the 2026 Class
The Miami Hurricanes 2026 recruiting class is one of the best in the country.
It is not the top 10 class, as of now, that Cristobal envisioned having every single year, but progress is still progress. They have the class in the ACC currently and are ranked as the No. 12 class in the country.
Some of the talent in this class have shown that they are some of the best across the nation, and that starts with UM wide receiver commit Somourian Wingo.
Wingo is one of the best receivers in the country, and now with Rivals' updated 300, the four-star receiver is rated as the 10th-best receiver in the class.
Miami Commit Returns to the Top of the 2026 Class
The Miami Hurricanes saw the No. 1 player in the 2026 class drop down because of his commitment to the team, but now, he has returned to the top spot in the class.
Jackson Cantwell will likely be a day one starter for the Miami Hurricanes next season as they prepare to rebuild their offensive line, with most entering the NFL Draft next season. Cantwell is the perfect player to replace a player like Francis Mauigoa as he continues to grow throughout the season.
Cantwell is back as the No. 1 player in the updated 2026 Rivals 300.
The Hurricanes have the top class in the ACC and the No. 12 class in the country. A few more targets are being looked at for a potential flip in the next few days, so a lot could be said about this future class coming up.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.