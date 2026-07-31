What Does Miami Landing Its Fifth Five-Star Recruit Mean for the Program?

The Miami Hurricanes' 2027 recruiting class continues to reach historic levels, now adding its fifth five-star recruit.

Early last week, star two-way athlete A'mir Sears reclassified from the 2028 class to the 2027 class, hinting at where he could be going next in his football journey.

Now his decision has been made: he is joining the Miami Hurricanes 2027 recruiting class, choosing the Canes over Texas A&M, LSU, and a late-surging Michigan.

The Miami Columbus five-star two-way player was the No. 1 player in the 2028 class; now he ranks No. 24 in the 2027 class. At 6-foot-1 and 178 lbs., Sears has been viewed as the best overall prospect in South Florida and in the country for years.

Now with his intentions set on joining the Hurricanes early, after all signs pointed to him committing to the program, he joins a deep secondary room, where he might be a two-way star with the Hurricanes.

Sears is a lengthy defender, and his two-way abilities make him one of the key prizes of the class. He has hands that will make him a ball hawk if he plays in the secondary, and his speed on the other side of the ball allows him to slip past defenders and make any catch.

What does this mean?

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hurricanes already had four five-star commits heading into the 2026 season. Donte Wright leads the charge as the No. 6 overall (No. 1 cornerback) in the class. After are star quarterback Israel Abrams, wide receiver Nick Lennear, and former LSU commit edge rusher Jaiden Bryant.

With the addition of Sears, the Hurricanes are attacking on both sides of the ball. They are also setting their anchor in South Florida again, making the University of Miami a school that stars high school players around the country, especially hometown talent, want to play under head coach Mario Cristobal.

This has been Cristobal’s mission since he returned to Coral Gables a decade ago. He is living up to the promises made and is a National Championship away from completing his lifelong debt to Coral Gables.

The addition of Sears proves what Cristobal’s mission has been. He is bringing the best back to Miami, making the Canes one of the most dangerous rising programs in the country, ready to take the country by storm.

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