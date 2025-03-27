REPORT: Four-Star Combo Guard Dante Allen Scheduled to Take a Visit to Miami
New Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas is rebuilding a once promising program and for him, it starts with recruiting.
He has his first visit of his tenure as four-star combo guard, Dante Allen, will take an offical vist to Miami on April 12th, Sam Kayser of 247HSHoops reports.
Allen has also heard from Michigan, BYU, and Stanford since he decided to decommit from Villanova.
Allen was committed to Villanova, but a common theme over the past few weeks has been head coaches being let go. The Wildcats announced earlier this month that they would not retain head coach Kyle Neptune after three consecutive seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament.
The four-star guard committed to the Wildcats in October 2024, choosing them over Georgia and Tennessee.
This could be the first massive player the Hurricanes get after a depleted roster that likely only has three people remaining from last season. Lucas will continue to set a new standard that will push the Hurricanes back into the national spotlight that it once held strong to. It takes baby steps, and Lucas is making those steps for the program with elite recruiting and relentless effort.
