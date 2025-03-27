All Hurricanes

REPORT: Four-Star Combo Guard Dante Allen Scheduled to Take a Visit to Miami

Jai Lucas and the Miami Hurricanes are working hard to build back up the 2025 recruiting class as combo guard Dante Allen prepares for a visit with the Miami Hurricanes.

Justice Sandle

July 17, 2024; North Augusta, S.C., USA; Nightrydas Elite's Dante Allen (35) passes the ball to Cameron Boozer (12) during the Nightrydas Elite and Team Herro game at the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. Nightrydas Elite won 88-58. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Network
New Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas is rebuilding a once promising program and for him, it starts with recruiting.

He has his first visit of his tenure as four-star combo guard, Dante Allen, will take an offical vist to Miami on April 12th, Sam Kayser of 247HSHoops reports.

Allen has also heard from Michigan, BYU, and Stanford since he decided to decommit from Villanova.

Allen was committed to Villanova, but a common theme over the past few weeks has been head coaches being let go. The Wildcats announced earlier this month that they would not retain head coach Kyle Neptune after three consecutive seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament.

The four-star guard committed to the Wildcats in October 2024, choosing them over Georgia and Tennessee.

This could be the first massive player the Hurricanes get after a depleted roster that likely only has three people remaining from last season. Lucas will continue to set a new standard that will push the Hurricanes back into the national spotlight that it once held strong to. It takes baby steps, and Lucas is making those steps for the program with elite recruiting and relentless effort.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

