REPORT: Jai Lucas adds Georgia Assistant Coach Erik Pastrana to Coaching Staff
Jai Lucas continues to be innovative with his staff as he brings in Georgia assistant coach Erik Pastrana to be a part of his staff, as Joe Tipton of On3 reports.
What makes Pastrana an amazing addition is his impressive recruiting background. Lucas is bringing in a staff that has a similar mindset to his, which only breeds success for the young head coach.
Pastrana was named an assistant coach at Georgia on March 28, 2022. Before being a Bulldog, he spent the 2021-22 season on Mike White’s staff at Florida and also has successful Division I coaching stints at Oklahoma State, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, and Stephen F. Austin.
The Miami native has several strong ties locally. Lucas believes that Florida has some of the best up-and-coming basketball players in high school, and those ties will continue to be important for the future of the Hurricanes program.
Lucas and staff have already reached out to several players in the transfer portal that opened on monday. He has also started to revitalize the 2025 recruiting class that disappeared with Jim Larranaga's retirement. Bringing in Pastrana will only help for what Lucas is trying to build.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.