Tyler Baron Highlights His Growth With Miami at the NFL Combine
The Miami Hurricanes have 10 players attending the NFL Combine.
Cam Ward is one of the players that everyone is excited for but some are also excited about some of the defensive talent that was sent as well. One of those players is Tyler Baron.
Baron was a transfer from Tennesee and had an up-and-down year for the Hurricanes but still showed growth in his performance. He highlighted coach Mario Cristobal as one of the key voices that helped him in his journey with the Hurricanes.
"I think my time in Miami was one of the most pivotal times for me," Baron said. "It's the time that I really grew up in a lot of ways. I got more consistent but I also feel like I learned a lot. Kind of tightened my habits up. Coach Cristobal did a great job of just leading me in that direction."
Another voice was defensive lineman coach Jason Taylor.
"[Jason Taylor] is a really knowledgeable person so I think the game I got from him is valuable and I'm really appreciative," Baron said.
Baron is a freak athlete and some compare him to former Hurricane Jalen Phillips. Phillips is also a player for the Miami Dolphins who have talked to Baron and scouted him for some time since he played in their stadium.
Baron is seen as a fourth round pick in the eyes of many mock drafts.
More Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.