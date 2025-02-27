All Hurricanes

Tyler Baron Highlights His Growth With Miami at the NFL Combine

Tyler Baron was one of many impactful transfer players to play for Miami and he highlights his time with the Hurricanes at the NFL Combine.

Justice Sandle

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Tyler Baron (DL41) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Tyler Baron (DL41) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes have 10 players attending the NFL Combine.

Cam Ward is one of the players that everyone is excited for but some are also excited about some of the defensive talent that was sent as well. One of those players is Tyler Baron.

Baron was a transfer from Tennesee and had an up-and-down year for the Hurricanes but still showed growth in his performance. He highlighted coach Mario Cristobal as one of the key voices that helped him in his journey with the Hurricanes.

"I think my time in Miami was one of the most pivotal times for me," Baron said. "It's the time that I really grew up in a lot of ways. I got more consistent but I also feel like I learned a lot. Kind of tightened my habits up. Coach Cristobal did a great job of just leading me in that direction."

Another voice was defensive lineman coach Jason Taylor.

"[Jason Taylor] is a really knowledgeable person so I think the game I got from him is valuable and I'm really appreciative," Baron said.

Baron is a freak athlete and some compare him to former Hurricane Jalen Phillips. Phillips is also a player for the Miami Dolphins who have talked to Baron and scouted him for some time since he played in their stadium.

Baron is seen as a fourth round pick in the eyes of many mock drafts.

More Miami Hurricanes Football News:

feed

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.