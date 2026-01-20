Views from Miami: A Photo Gallery of the 2026 College Football National Championship

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes are getting ready to square off with the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the national championship.

The Hurricanes are looking for their first championship since 2001 in their 100th season as a program while the Hoosiers are hoping to finish their season on a perfect note.

Both teams have impressed throughout the playoff.

Miami defeated No. 7 Texas A&M 10-3 in the first round, No. 2 Ohio State 24-14 in the quarterfinals, and No. 6 Ole Miss 31-27 in the semifinals to advance to Monday night’s contest.

Indiana earned a first-round bye and started its postseason run with a dominant 38-3 win over No. 9 Alabama in the quarterfinals and gained a commanding 56-22 victory over No. 5 Oregon 56-22 in the semifinals.

As the two teams get ready to face off, check out the sights from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Stadium Views:

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; The Miami Hurricanes logo in the end zone at the CFP National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami's end zone is game ready.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A general view before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. | James Lang-Imagn Images

The stage is set at Hard Rock Stadium for the CFP National Championship.

The scoreboard inside the stadium before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hard Rock Stadium's scoreboard welcomes the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers for the CFP National Championship.

Pregame Tailgating and Pep Rallies:

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans tailgate before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami fans prepare for food and fun in the tailgating fields.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans tailgate before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami fans gathered in the fields hours before the game to show support and enjoy tailgating festivities.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans tailgate before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Fans gathered in the tailgating fields early to get the party started.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans tailgate before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Two Miami fans show the "U" during pregame tailgating.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans tailgate before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A group of Miami fans gathered for a picture during pregame tailgating.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Miami Hurricanes cheerleader performs before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders perform before the game.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American recording artist Pitbull performs before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pitbull performs his hit "Timber" for the crowd ahead of the CFP National Championship game.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; DJ Khaled poses for a photo before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

DJ Khaled poses with fans ahead of Miami's championship matchup with Indiana.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal arrives prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Christobal arrives at Hard Rock Stadium for the National Championship game.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; The Miami Hurricanes arrive prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami players arrive before the National Championship game.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; NFL Hall of Fame and Former University of Miami Ed Reed on the sidelines before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

NFL Hall of Fame and former Miami star Ed Reed on the sidelines for the National Championship.

Additional pictures will continue to be added. Check back for more scenes from the CFP National Championship. Keep it locked with Miami Hurricanes On SI for full coverage of the national championship game between Miami and Indiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More National Championship Coverage: