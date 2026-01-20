Views from Miami: A Photo Gallery of the 2026 College Football National Championship

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes are getting ready to square off with the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers in the national championship.
The Hurricanes are looking for their first championship since 2001 in their 100th season as a program while the Hoosiers are hoping to finish their season on a perfect note.
Both teams have impressed throughout the playoff.
Miami defeated No. 7 Texas A&M 10-3 in the first round, No. 2 Ohio State 24-14 in the quarterfinals, and No. 6 Ole Miss 31-27 in the semifinals to advance to Monday night’s contest.
Indiana earned a first-round bye and started its postseason run with a dominant 38-3 win over No. 9 Alabama in the quarterfinals and gained a commanding 56-22 victory over No. 5 Oregon 56-22 in the semifinals.
As the two teams get ready to face off, check out the sights from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Stadium Views:
Miami's end zone is game ready.
The stage is set at Hard Rock Stadium for the CFP National Championship.
Hard Rock Stadium's scoreboard welcomes the Miami Hurricanes and Indiana Hoosiers for the CFP National Championship.
Pregame Tailgating and Pep Rallies:
Miami fans prepare for food and fun in the tailgating fields.
Miami fans gathered in the fields hours before the game to show support and enjoy tailgating festivities.
Fans gathered in the tailgating fields early to get the party started.
Two Miami fans show the "U" during pregame tailgating.
A group of Miami fans gathered for a picture during pregame tailgating.
Miami Hurricanes cheerleaders perform before the game.
Pitbull performs his hit "Timber" for the crowd ahead of the CFP National Championship game.
DJ Khaled poses with fans ahead of Miami's championship matchup with Indiana.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Christobal arrives at Hard Rock Stadium for the National Championship game.
Miami players arrive before the National Championship game.
NFL Hall of Fame and former Miami star Ed Reed on the sidelines for the National Championship.
Additional pictures will continue to be added. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.