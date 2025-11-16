Where Miami Ranks in Coaches, AP Top 25 After Final Home Game of the Season
The Miami Hurricanes have started to do the things that the College Football Playoff Committee has wanted them to do. They are winning dominantly after a down middle of the season for the program.
However, the CFP rankings won't be released until Tuesday; for now, there are the AP and the Coaches Polls. The Hurricanes sit at the 14/15 team in the country,
However, with Oklahoma defeating Alabama, the Canes now have a harder time making the College Football Playoff than before. Now they have to try and get to the No. 10 spot before the end of the season. These polls serve as a reference to where people around the country believe they are.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (57), 10-0, 1639
2. Indiana, (8) 11-0, 1588
3. Texas A&M, (1) 10-0, 1520
4. Georgia, 9-1, 1447
5. Ole Miss, 10-1, 1331
T6. Oregon, 9-1, 1299
T6. Texas Tech, 10-1, 1299
8. Oklahoma, 8-2, 1162
9. Notre Dame, 8-2, 1130
10. Alabama, 8-2, 1062
11. BYU, 9-1, 992
12. Vanderbilt, 8-2, 833
13. Utah, 8-2, 795
14. Miami, 8-2, 773
15. Georgia Tech, 9-1, 768
16. USC, 8-2, 707
17. Texas, 7-3, 564
18. Michigan, 802, 547
19. Virginia, 9-2, 476
20. Tennessee, 7-3, 360
21. James Madison, 9-1, 294
22. North Texas, 9-1, 186
23. Missouri, 7-3, 173
24. Tulane, 8-2, 167
25. Houston, 8-2, 107
Others receiving votes: Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona St. 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego St. 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, South Florida 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
1. Ohio State (61), 10-0, 1573
2. Indiana, 11-0, 1497
3. Texas A&M, (2) 10-0, 1457
4. Georgia, 9-1, 1381
5. Oregon, 9-1, 1285
6. Ole Miss, 10-1, 1268
7. Texas Tech, 10-1, 1213
8. Oklahoma, 8-2, 1099
9. Notre Dame, 8-2, 1064
10. Alabama, 8-2, 976
11. BYU, 9-1, 923
12. Georgia Tech, 9-1, 815
13. Vanderbilt, 8-2, 777
14. Utah, 8-2, 748
15. Miami, 8-2, 707
16. USC, 8-2, 610
17. Michigan, 8-2, 587
18. Texas, 7-3, 521
19. Virginia, 9-2, 455
20. Tennessee, 7-3, 403
21. Missouri, 7-3, 220
22. James Madison, 9-1, 201
23. North Texas, 9-1, 164
24. Houston, 8-2, 144
25. Tulane, 8-2, 96
Schools dropped out:No. 21 Louisville;No. 22 Cincinnati;No. 23 PittsburghOthers receiving votes:Navy 56;SMU 42;Illinois 34;Washington 28;Iowa 24;Arizona 23;Louisville 21;San Diego State 19;Arizona State 16;Pittsburgh 13;Nebraska 12;East Carolina 3
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.